HEDx podcast – An EdTech slaying the dragons of cheating in universities, episode 51

Cadmus CEO Herk Kailis joins the podcast to outline how EdTech companies have emerged to provide support services to help individual universities focus on what they want to be great at.

He describes the importance and scope for technology innovation and adoption in the narrow area of student assessment and the broader areas of learning.

Kailis also gives pointers to the extraordinary levels of investment that are happening in B2C EdTech and their threat to disrupt the sector.