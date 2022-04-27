Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | Funding | UA says small funding boost could help Australian universities generate $24 billion
Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia. Image: supplied.

UA says small funding boost could help Australian universities generate $24 billion

By: Emilie Lauer in Funding, News, Policy & Reform, Research Funding, Top Stories April 27, 2022 0

A one per cent investment in research and development could raise productivity and increase Australia’s revenue by $24 billion over the next decade, says Universities Australia.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.