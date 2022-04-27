Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia. Image: supplied.
UA says small funding boost could help Australian universities generate $24 billion
By: Emilie Lauer
April 27, 2022
A one per cent investment in research and development could raise productivity and increase Australia’s revenue by $24 billion over the next decade, says Universities Australia.
