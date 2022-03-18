Top Stories
Home | News | Australian workers $800 poorer as cost of living outstrips wage growth
ACTU President Michele O'Neil used a pre-budget speech to show how high costs of living is dealing workers a heavy blow.

Australian workers $800 poorer as cost of living outstrips wage growth

By: NCA NewsWire in News, News, Top Stories March 18, 2022 0

The average Australian was more than $800 worse off last year than they were in 2020, as the soaring cost of living outstrips wage growth, according to the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.