ACTU President Michele O'Neil used a pre-budget speech to show how high costs of living is dealing workers a heavy blow.
Australian workers $800 poorer as cost of living outstrips wage growth
March 18, 2022
The average Australian was more than $800 worse off last year than they were in 2020, as the soaring cost of living outstrips wage growth, according to the Australian Council of Trade Unions.
