HEDx podcast – Universities in 2022: a beacon of hope? Episode 43

Professor Jan Thomas – vice chancellor for the last five years at Massey University and Chair of Universities New Zealand – joins HEDx for the first podcast of 2022.

She outlines the issues being faced in the different setting and context of NZ compared to her earlier experience of five years leading the University of Southern Queensland. She sees universities as beacons of hope if they can pull together, work in partnership with government, industry and communities, and work with people by engaging them in a positive and equitable agenda for the future.

Thomas provides a great message of hope for universities across Australia and New Zealand as we start 2022.