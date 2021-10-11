Top Stories
Premier Dominic Perrottet at Barberhood men's hair stylists in Sydney on "Freedom Day" in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard POOL via NCA NewsWire

University of Sydney modelling claims Australia could hit 40,000 cases a day without restrictions

By: NCA newswire in News, Top Stories October 11, 2021

Experts from the University of Sydney claim Covid-19 cases could surge to 40,000 a day across Australia if state governments throw all restrictions out the window when 80 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

