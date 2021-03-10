Universities Australia chair Professor Deborah Terry at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Universities Australia chair to highlight how university experts have ‘inoculated’ the public during the pandemic
By: Wade Zaglas
in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories
March 10, 2021
Universities Australia (UA) chair Professor Deborah Terry will address the National Press Club today to highlight the importance of university experts delivering evidence-based, trusted advice to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login