Strictly Speaking | Anthropause

It’s hard to imagine that Covid-19 has had any benefits, but one that is sometimes suggested is the potential healing effect on the natural world of human withdrawal from it. Scientists have given a name to this pandemic-induced slowing of human activities, most notably travel: anthropause. Formed from the prefix anthro(po) - (from the ancient Greek for ‘human’) and pause, the word crops up as an explanation for phenomena from the growth of biodiversity in urban areas to increased egg-laying by some turtle species and improved coral reef health. One story that went viral was the return of dolphins to the Venetian canals – though this turned out to be fake news. Anthropause is not to be confused with andropause which both looks very similar and has almost identical origins (the ancient Greek stem andro - refers to the male gender). It’s the male equivalent of the menopause, and is a genuine syndrome despite being sometimes disparagingly referred to as the ‘mid-life crisis’. If the anthropause did bear any relation to a mid-life crisis, the world’s wildlife wouldn’t have much chance of recuperation. It would be too busy trying to avoid all the sports cars and speedboats that everyone suddenly found necessary.