Top Stories
Home | On Campus | On the move | January

On the move | January

By: Dallas Bastian in On Campus, On the Move, Top Stories February 10, 2021 0

FOURTEEN AND OUT
After 14 years at the helm of James Cook University, Professor Sandra Harding will retire from the role in December 2021.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.