On the move | January By: Dallas Bastian in On Campus, On the Move, Top Stories February 10, 2021 0 FOURTEEN AND OUT After 14 years at the helm of James Cook University, Professor Sandra Harding will retire from the role in December 2021. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: signup now | forgot password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now