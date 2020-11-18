Winning the right race: HEDx Podcast, Episode 10

Pascale Quester of Swinburne University of Technology joins the HEDx podcast at the end of her first 100 days as Vice Chancellor. She reflects on how all universities have the chance to leave the peloton and make the run to their own finish line based on an assessment of how they are shaped for the competition they want to compete in.

The HEDx Health Check is also launched to help each university in the sector measure how it is placed to compete.

Previous HEDx podcasts, featuring some of the sector's most respected and strategic leaders, can be accessed through Spotify and Apple Podcasts.