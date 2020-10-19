On the move | October

NEWFOUND FAME

Two US experts are joining Flinders University to work on microbial metagenomics – the analysis of DNA sequences of microbes derived directly from environmental samples. Professor Robert Edwards, a computer science and biology expert, and marine biologist Professor Elizabeth Dinsdale, a pioneer in the ecology of microbial and viral communities, have moved to South Australia from San Diego State University, California to set up the Flinders Accelerator for Microbiome Exploration (FAME) research group. The interdisciplinary centre will aim to “promote and enhance metagenomics work in the university’s health and life sciences, engineering, nutrition and dietetics”.