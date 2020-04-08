Top Stories
Education Minister Dan Tehan said a federal government rescue package for Australia's universities is unlikely. Photo: Gary Ramage/ News Corp Australia

Universities help COVID-19 castaways as education minister says there’ll be no emergency funding

By: Wade Zaglas in Funding, News, Top Stories April 8, 2020 0

Seven universities belonging to the Innovative Research Universities (IRU) group have committed to supporting students through the COVID-19 crisis by offering food packages, emergency cash and fee waivers.

