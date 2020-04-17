UniMelb develops ventilation hoods for ICU beds

We might be able to see it, but whenever we speak or cough or hiccup, we expel a kind of ‘mouth rain’ – a shower of tiny droplets that is thought to travel at least 1.5 metres. It is through these droplets that coronavirus spreads. Nurses, surrounded by a mist of potentially infected air and often without adequate PPE protection, are particularly vulnerable to cross-contamination. In countries like Spain, infection rates of healthcare workers are as high as 15 per cent.