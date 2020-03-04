Top Stories
On the move: February

By: Kate Prendergast in On the Move, Top Stories March 4, 2020

ASHWORTH LEADS ‘CHANGE ENABLERS’
The University of Queensland’s Andrew N. Liveris Academy for Innovation and Leadership has appointed sustainability expert Professor Peta Ashworth as its inaugural director. “I look forward to helping [the academy’s scholars] build a more sustainable future through the Liveris academy’s program, but also to giving the scholars exposure to global leaders from industry, government and the not-for-profit sector,” she says.

