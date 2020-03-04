On the move: February

ASHWORTH LEADS ‘CHANGE ENABLERS’

The University of Queensland’s Andrew N. Liveris Academy for Innovation and Leadership has appointed sustainability expert Professor Peta Ashworth as its inaugural director. “I look forward to helping [the academy’s scholars] build a more sustainable future through the Liveris academy’s program, but also to giving the scholars exposure to global leaders from industry, government and the not-for-profit sector,” she says.