On the move | January

SUSSEX TO SYDNEY

Two Sussex professors are moving up in the world (figuratively) by moving down in the world (cartographically), taking up positions at the University of NSW. Professor Claire Annesley (pictured), former deputy pro-vice-chancellor (equalities and diversity), will become the new dean of arts and social sciences, and Professor Rorden Wilkinson, deputy pro-vice-chancellor (education and innovation), will become pro-vice-chancellor for education and the student experience. “I’m delighted they have been recognised for their achievements, but naturally I’ll be very sorry to see them go,” said the VC of the University of Sussex. Both professors start their roles this year.