Flex on, flex off: Australian-first study on working parents

Pay an invoice. Take a phone call from school. Review a new blizzard of campaign creatives. Use the lunch break to phone Aunt Marge and buy your son a new shirt – the other one is ruined after a Heinz sauce incident. Pitch a key marketing pivot for a major festival (try not to hiccup after that reheated lasagna you’ve just wolfed down). Christ, how did 2pm come around so fast? Dash home. Then it’s playtime, learning time, dinner time, bedtime for the young tyke.