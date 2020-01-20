Women firies doing their bit: opinion

While images of bone-weary male firefighters collapsed on the ground fill our screens and social media platforms, lesser known are the valiant efforts of women who are independently fighting the fires on their own doorstep. “Everyone thinks of the men, but there are lots of women too who just do what needs to be done – no fuss, no complaints – but they aren’t celebrated as much,” says Georgina Hannaford, a 48-year-old university lecturer who is fighting the fires on Kangaroo Island.