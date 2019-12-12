Top Stories
Home | Opinion | Forget the old model: Modern universities need to turn outwards to thrive

Forget the old model: Modern universities need to turn outwards to thrive

By: Michael Spence in Opinion, Top Stories, VC's corner December 12, 2019 0

There still exists an idealised conception of the university. It’s what makes international rankings plausible, because everybody thinks they know what a university should be and therefore can compare them. In that conception, research is well supported and academics are left to focus on what captures their excitement. Should their work yield results, the best measure of its quality is the assessment of their peers in response to papers published in peer-reviewed journals.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.