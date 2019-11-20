Top Stories
USQ law students preparing for a changing legal sector: Opinion

By: Grant Law
November 20, 2019

Third-year law students at the University of Southern Queensland are gaining valuable insights into the evolution of the Australian legal sector courtesy of legal tech entrepreneur Adrian Cartland and his Artificially Intelligent Legal Information Resource Assistant (AILIRA). The goal of the university’s collaboration with the 2017 Young Lawyer of the Year is to inform students of the increasing influence of technology in the legal industry and how disruptors are using it to increase access to justice across Australia.

