Strictly speaking | Wokeness

The adjective woke, in the sense of “being alert to social injustice”, has had a meteoric rise in the last two years. It originated in African-American slang in the phrase stay woke, first recorded in the 1970s. But its usage has taken off in the last 10 years with the refrain of Erykah Badu’s song ‘Master Teacher’ (2008), and its use by the Black Lives Matter movement (2014). Staying woke was/is a rallying cry among African‑Americans in promoting awareness of racial injustice and police brutality, and maintaining the rage. It has prompted other social activists to use it, including those promoting the Me Too movement (2017) and environmental causes. But those who embraced woke in campaigning for racial justice see these secondary uses by white people as misappropriation of the adjective, disconnected from its grassroots authenticity. In the process, the noun wokeness has acquired negative connotations according to the Urban Dictionary. Its crowd-sourced materials on wokeness have a cutting edge, as in “Your wokeness is showing”, and draft definitions such “being constantly offended”, and “self-righteousness masquerading as enlightenment”. The Oxford Dictionary online has yet to develop an entry on wokeness. It has the delicate task ahead of capturing the denotation and connotations of a word which will doubtless continue to change its colours like a chameleon.