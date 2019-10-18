Universities Australia Chief Executive Catriona Jackson appearing at a Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security. Picture: Kym Smith/News Corp
Key stakeholders ‘disappointed’ over scrapping of education infrastructure fund
By: Wade Zaglas
in Policy & Reform, Top Stories
October 18, 2019
Legislation passed through the senate yesterday will see funds redirected away from the $3.95 billion Education Investment Fund (EIF) to provide finances for natural disasters and emergencies.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.