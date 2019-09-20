Still from The Colour Thief. UTS digital academy gets rankings nod By: Dallas Bastian in News, Rankings, Top Stories September 20, 2019 0 A joint venture between UTS and animation and digital production company Animal Logic has nabbed the top stop on two global tables. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Username: Password: Sign up for a 4 week FREE TrialForgot Password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now