On the move: July

POLLIES PAIR

Joining the University of South Australia as business school industry professors are Christopher Pyne, the former federal minister for defence, and Jay Weatherill (pictured), the state’s former premier. Professor Marie Wilson, pro-vice-chancellor of business and law, said Pyne and Weatherill “will bring not only intellectual acumen to their professorships but also a career’s worth of high-level experience in negotiation, international trade, legislation and community consultation and debate, industry liaison, and a host of adaptive skills that are the hallmark of successful leaders”.