Photo: Tait Schmaal, News Corp

On the move: July

By: Kate Prendergast in News, Top Stories August 2, 2019

POLLIES PAIR
Joining the University of South Australia as business school industry professors are Christopher Pyne, the former federal minister for defence, and Jay Weatherill (pictured), the state’s former premier. Professor Marie Wilson, pro-vice-chancellor of business and law, said Pyne and Weatherill “will bring not only intellectual acumen to their professorships but also a career’s worth of high-level experience in negotiation, international trade, legislation and community consultation and debate, industry liaison, and a host of adaptive skills that are the hallmark of successful leaders”.

