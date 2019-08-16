Digital personal branding: four tips that can lead students to professional success

In today’s technologically advanced society, many students have built a digital personal brand prior to applying to university using popular social media platforms. Growing up with unlimited access to technology has allowed our newest generation to not only benefit from self-directed learning but also establish a social network and remain digitally and globally connected by staying attached to their phones. Nowadays, building and maintaining a social network by developing a presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook has become the norm for many students and has now advanced into a business platform that allows them to display their professional brand and entrepreneurial spirit beyond platforms such as LinkedIn.