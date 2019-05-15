Literal Twittersphere shows election candidates getting traction on the site

Opposition leader Bill Shorten is seeing a slightly higher volume of election-related tweets than the Prime Minister. Engagement with Independent candidates this election is almost double what it was throughout all of the 2016 campaign. And #Watergate and questions around Murray-Darling water buybacks dominated Twitter activity in the first week of the campaign.

These are some of the Twitter behaviours uncovered by QUT’s Digital Media Research Centre.

Researchers analysed more than 1.1 million individual tweets from about 74,000 unique users engaging with the Twitter accounts of 270 Senate and House of Representatives candidates since April 22.

And, for the first time, that research is being displayed to the QUT community via an interactive digital wall and hovering Twittersphere, both of which feature colour-coded graphics of day-by-day engagement with the political parties and Independents, the top 10 hashtags trending, and top 10 candidates being mentioned.

While the greatest volume of election-related tweets have been directed at Coalition and Labor candidates, and in particular the leaders of those parties – Shorten is marginally ahead in the total count – engagement with Independent candidates this election campaign is up. In fact, it collectively ranks ahead of that with the Nationals, Greens and United Australia Party (UAP).

Professor Axel Bruns said the increased attention Twitter users are paying to outsider candidates reflects current debates about the possible fragmentation of Australia’s traditional two-party system.

“As at May 13, there were 79,000 tweets engaging with Independents, compared to 46,000 tweets to Independents for the whole of the 2016 Federal election campaign.

“A large part of that increased volume recently has been with the account of Independent Dr Kerryn Phelps in the New South Wales seat of Wentworth, who engaged with Liberal candidate Dave Sharma over his preferencing of Fred Nile’s Christian Democrats.”

Still, former Olympian Zali Steggall, who is vying for former prime minister Tony Abbott’s seat of Warringah, is getting more attention on Twitter than any other Independent.

Bruns said when it comes to who is seeing a greater volume of retweets, Coalition candidates lag way behind other parties.

“Retweets don’t necessarily represent endorsements, but they do mean that candidates receive amplification by the Twitter community of their views and information, so retweets are an indication of the overall mood of users of this social media platform within the electorate,” he said.

“For the Coalition, only 2.6 per cent of all engagement with Liberal and National candidates is retweets of their posts, which is less than the UAP, at nearly 4 per cent.

“By contrast, 24 per cent of all tweets to Greens candidates are retweets, while for Independents it’s 21 per cent and for Labor 17 per cent.

“These patterns are broadly consistent with the 2016 election, but in 2013 retweets for Labor and Coalition candidates as well as Independents represented less than 3 per cent of the total engagement with these accounts.”