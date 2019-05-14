Great prospects for engineering and physiotherapy graduates: Good Careers Guide 2019

The 2019 Good Careers Guide holds positive news for would-be engineers and physiotherapists.

The engineering industry is experiencing a shortage in Australia due to stagnating university enrolments for nearly two decades and a glut of new jobs. Indeed, it is predicted there will be more than 5600 engineering openings every year for the foreseeable future.

An under-representation of women in engineering is cited as the main reason for the undersupply. According to the Good Universities Guide, only 17.5 per cent of women are studying an engineering or related technology course, compared with 82.5 per cent of men. In the workplace, the figures are even worse, with women accounting for just 13.1 per cent.

Another profession suffering from shortages in the workplace is physiotherapy. Like engineering it is listed on the Federal Government’s Labour Market Analysis of Skilled Occupations, although a recent surge in university enrolments in the health sector means the undersupply will not last long.

Students need ready access to important information like this to plan their careers, according to Good Education Group CEO Chris Lester.

“People must be able to easily identify industries that are projected to experience significant growth or lack thereof, in order to make an informed decision about their education choices and future prospects.”

This year’s guide includes over 450 job descriptions as well as tips on job hunting, interview techniques and resume writing. The Guide is available from newsagents and via www.goodeducationbookshop.com.