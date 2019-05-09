Curtin Singapore comes out on top

Curtin Singapore is celebrating after topping the rankings of employment outcomes among Singapore institutions in a recent survey.

The Private Education Graduate Employment Survey ranked the university first in employability for the second year in a row, with graduates enjoying a full-time employment rate of 60 per cent, substantially above the median of 48.2 per cent.

Curtin Singapore Pro-Vice Chancellor and President Professor Linley Lord said the survey of 2800 recent graduates also highlighted other key achievements.

“The latest survey also shows Curtin Singapore graduates had the second highest median gross monthly salary of $3,000, which was also well above the median gross monthly salary for all graduates at $2,650,” Professor Lord said.

“Curtin Singapore is committed to equipping graduates with the skills they need to successfully navigate the workforce with an emphasis on excellence in teaching and learning as well as developing our industry links.”

In addition to its main campus in Perth Curtin also has campuses in Malaysia, Mauritius and Dubai.

In 2018 Curtin was ranked 9th in Australia according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). It is also ranked in the top one per cent of universities worldwide.