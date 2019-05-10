Corruption commission zeroes in on research fraud

Three Queensland universities will be scrutinised for research fraud by the state’s anti-corruption body.

The Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland (CCC) released a snapshot of its planned corruption prevention audits up until 2021.

Research fraud was listed as the first cab off the rank, with that audit starting in July and running until the end of the year.

“Competition exists amongst researchers, particularly junior researchers, to regularly publish in order to increase the likelihood of continuing employment and promotion,” CCC said in its audit plan.

“Accordingly, the issues of authorship ranking, number of articles published, impact factor… and ability to attract grant funds are closely interlinked. The CCC continues to receive allegations of corrupt conduct involving research fraud.”

The commission will evaluate whether the prevention measures implemented by Queensland University of Technology, University of Queensland and University of Southern Queensland are “adequate and effective to build resistance to research misconduct and fraud”.

It will cover how universities have dealt with allegations about related corrupt conduct.

The audit will use as a benchmark a recent research fraud case – the first in Australia to result in criminal prosecution.

That case began after UQ received information that then Professor Bruce Murdoch may have committed research misconduct, sparking an inquiry in 2013.

The fraud in question involved the publication of an article discussing the outcome of research that Murdoch said he conducted with colleague Dr Caroline Barwood.

That article, titled ‘Treatment of articulatory dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease using repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation’ and first received by the European Journal of Neurology was fabricated, the research never carried out.

It was later used as the basis for grant applications from multiple funding sources.

After this activity was brought to light, UQ returned funds awarded on the basis of the fraudulent research and ensured retraction and correction of relevant research publications.