Adapt and deliver: CQUni VC shares leadership philosophy, vision for the future

In February this year, Professor Nick Klomp was appointed vice-chancellor of CQUniversity. He has travelled north for the role, previously serving as the deputy vice-chancellor (academic) at the University of Canberra. He is also a former dean of the Faculty of Science at Charles Sturt University – a university he served for 20 years – and an internationally recognised researcher in applied ecology and environmental science.

Campus Review spoke with Klomp about his new executive tenure at CQUniversity and his vision for the future.

CR: What do you see as the strengths of your new university home? NK:

Our people are our number one strength – our staff, students, alumni and communities. They are people who want to create change and do things differently.

Second to that is the university’s power of place. CQUniversity is the only university with a campus presence in every mainland state of Australia. This allows us to work with communities across the country and to deliver outcomes that directly benefit communities and industry.

I think this is what really sets CQUniversity apart from every other university in Australia. It gives us an enormous strategic advantage and allows us to connect with community and industry on a much deeper level.

What is your strategic vision of change for CQU, both in the short and long term?

Our biggest opportunity lies in the expansion of what we already do well: engagement, collaborative research, social innovation, inclusion and outreach. By embedding social innovation principles across everything we do, we provide a huge opportunity for our students to gain skills and knowledge that will give them a unique advantage when it comes to seeking employment after graduation.

I also think we are in a great position to grow the vocational education side of the business and progress the development of more seamless articulations between all levels of education.

I fully expect CQUniversity to continue its impressive growth in research quality and impact. We sit on the doorstep of some of this nation’s greatest natural, social and economic wonders: agriculture, tourism, mining and processing; the emerging northern Australia story; the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef and its diverse inland catchments; the marching population growth of our regional centres; the learnings we are yet to absorb from our First Nations people.

CQUniversity research has come a long way in a short time, but I see this as the start of the trajectory. Our mission is to continually produce new knowledge that drives the prosperity and sustainability of our communities and our industries, whether that’s health and ageing, tourism and regional development, First Nations equity and reconciliation, or climate change and renewables.

There isn’t a shortage of serious challenges. We have a social licence towards which our research must contribute, and these contributions will continue to grow.

Across your academic and professional career, you’ve had a strong background in environmental science. You were a science correspondent for ABC Radio for over a decade and the dean of science at Charles Sturt, where you covered areas as diverse as wine science to biotechnology. How has this foundation in science informed your approach to leadership?

Coming from a science background, I know it’s all about the data. To be a good decision-maker and leader you need to be presented with all the facts and evidence so that you can identify, consider and apply optimal solutions. Collection, analysis and access to data will be a significant part of my future plans for the university.

In your view, what are the key challenges facing the higher education landscape across Australia today?

The challenges facing CQUniversity are the same challenges facing every other university. Government funding continues to present challenges for the sector, both when it comes to student places and research. Universities must therefore remain agile and adapt to change.

Along with this, universities need to do more to harness their position as change agents within their communities. While education and research will always be core business, it is no longer good enough for universities just to focus on this.

Universities need to establish themselves as thriving community and industry hubs through deep engagement and collaboration. To survive in the long term, universities need to adapt and deliver programs and activities that are informed by those they serve.

Finally, I worry about mental health in our communities and believe this needs serious attention. It’s great to see that there is already much work happening to start conversations and remove the stigma around mental illness, but we must do more. There are far too many people struggling with mental illness, especially young people, and universities must do their part to ensure messages are getting through and that excellent support services are available to students and staff alike.

From your role as deputy VC (academic) at the University of Canberra, and earlier as a dean at Charles Sturt, you’ve had experience in high-level decision-making across a variety of settings. What do you believe are the qualities of a good leader?

When the role of VC came up at CQUniversity, the position description said that the person needed to be a leader that operated with integrity, empathy, transparency and good humour. I think this list sums up good leadership.

I knew I was interested in this role right away, not just because I would have the chance of being able to lead one of Australia’s largest regionally based universities, or that CQUniversity has established itself as a sector leader in community engagement, social innovation, inclusion and accessibility, but because it was clear that these attributes were something that were important to the people of CQUniversity.

These leadership attributes resonate with me and I honestly try to model my behaviour in such a way.

Yes, leaders do need to make tough calls and hard decisions, but it should always be done in a way that is considerate of those whom the decisions will impact. Ultimately, good leaders need to show that they are part of a team. I have always found that this approach brings out the best in people and the results they achieve.