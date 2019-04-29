On the move: April

BRUMBY LEADS THE CHARGE

Former Victorian premier John Brumby has become the eighth chancellor of La Trobe University.

“Taking up this role is something of a homecoming,” Brumby said. “My first job in education was as a secondary teacher in the Bendigo suburb of Eaglehawk – where I saw first-hand the benefits of education. Since then, the transformative power of education to lift up individuals and create opportunities has been a constant thread through my political and professional life.”

Brumby replaces Professor Richard Larkins who has been in the role since February 2017.

NEW DAWN FOR GROUP OF EIGHT

The vice-chancellor of the University of Western Australia, Dawn Freshwater, has become the first female chair of the Group of Eight universities. Arriving from the UK in 2014, her success in implementing an extensive transformation agenda at UWA “augurs well for the success of the Go8’s ambitious program of projects and advocacy,” said Go8 chief executive Vicki Thomson. Freshwater is committed to continuing the Go8’s ethos of quality education, equity and funding in world-class research – particularly in an election year. “We will make it clear to government and opposition that universities are a nation’s most valuable assets,” she said. “We are here for the public good.”

BOND NICKS NEW EXECUTIVE DEAN

As Bond University turns 30, it is taking on a new executive dean (health sciences and medicine) to oversee the launch of a specialist research institute and the expansion of its health building. Drawn to the Bond faculty’s diversity and its world-class Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice (CREBP), Professor Nick Zwar has held previous positions at the University of Wollongong and the University of NSW, where he achieved world-class renown in his research into chronic illness. Alongside his academic work, he has maintained a strong community connection serving as a GP for over 30 years. “I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter of the Bond University story,” Zwar said.

CURTIN CALL FOR NEW CHAIR

This May, Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry will be appointed the new chair of Universities Australia. Having served as deputy chair for two years and on the UA board since 2015, Terry is taking her leadership cue from outgoing chair Professor Margaret Gardner, whom she credits as leading the sector’s stance against funding cuts and championing the Respect. Now. Always, initiative. “It’s a deep honour to be able to give voice to the profound role of Australia’s universities to change the lives of individuals, communities and nations,” Terry said.

TOP PUBLIC SERVANT TO HEAD FEDUNI

In early March, Australia’s most senior public servant Terry Moran was officially appointed the sixth chancellor of Federation University Australia. Putting the seal on his three-year term, which began last October, the ceremony was held at the Mt Helen campus, with the governor of Victoria presiding. Moran served as secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in 2008 under Kevin Rudd, and was pivotal in guiding Australia through the GFC with a robust raft of policy responses. “Terry brings a wealth of experience in strategic policy decision making, which includes the university and TAFE sector,” said vice-chancellor Professor Helen Bartlett.

DOUBLE HEADER

Board member and proud Western Sydney University alumna, Carmel Hourigan, has been appointed deputy chancellor of the university, while longstanding board member Christopher Brown has been appointed pro‑chancellor.

WSU chancellor Professor Peter Shergold congratulated both on their new roles. “Carmel and Christopher have both been outstanding champions for our Greater Western Sydney region,” he said. “As board members, they also have made significant and sustained contributions to the governance of our university.”