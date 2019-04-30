Mark my words: research finds uni students prefer digital feedback

Comments scrawled manually? Face-to-face dialogue? Or digital recordings? In a new Monash University study, thousands of Australian university students have voted digital as their preferred feedback mode.

The study asked over 4,500 students from two universities to rate the level of detail, personalisation and usability of the feedback comments they had most recently received. Digitally recorded feedback scored highest across all three indicators.

The data also suggested students benefit from receiving multiple forms of feedback – particularly if one of these is digital.

In other words, students find that receiving, say, electric annotations on an essay along with face-to-face feedback from a tutor could be more valuable to them than if they just received one kind of feedback in isolation.

The paper emphasised that ‘digital’ extends beyond simple Word document markup, too. It can also encompass video, audio or screencast recordings. In the latter, a lecturer provides audiovisual feedback on a split screen, with the student’s work or a rubric displayed alongside.

Face-to-face feedback is often held up as a ‘gold standard’, notes the researchers. It enables the student to respond in real-time, giving them the agency to clarify misunderstandings on the spot and become an active participant in making sense of critique.

Yet, note the researchers, face-to-face is highly susceptible to being misremembered (or forgotten altogether). Then, there’s the fact they are incredibly labour-intensive, making them unsustainable for teachers commanding large cohorts.

In contrast, digital feedback is an ‘artefact’ that students can return to as many times as they like. It also has an edge over text-based feedback, being richer in detail and clarity.

“The paper adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of digital recordings for the provision of assessment feedback,” the paper concludes.

Yet, the researchers hedge this statement with a caveat. “Technology is not a silicon bullet,” they warn. “It is unlikely that the simple implementation of a different mode of feedback comments using technology will automatically guarantee improved feedback.”

The open access article, Feedback modes matter: Comparing student perceptions of digital and non‐digital feedback modes in higher education, is available through the British Journal of Educational Technology.