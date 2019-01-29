‘If you breathe, you have a responsibility to read’: Professor’s rallying cry against ignorance

People may as well have sung ‘Unhappy Anniversary’ to US President Trump last Sunday night. January 20 marked two years since he assumed office, and he is in the trenches. He presided over the longest government shutdown ever and suffered a humiliating defeat after not getting funding for ‘the wall’. The inquiry into his collusion with Russia in influencing the 2016 election looms large, with more and more of his allies being indicted. And his popular support is waning – it sits at under 40 per cent.