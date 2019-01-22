Gig-style internships are on the rise. Should we be concerned?

National newspaper The Australian does not have an internship program. Nonetheless, a few years ago, a young woman interned there, by virtue of the fact that she was a company bigwig’s daughter. This woman is now a prominent journalist at a different publication. This highlights just one pitfall of internships – unequal access to them. Other, potentially more serious barriers include lack of funds to perform work for free, and exploitation while on the (unpaid) job.
