Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Gig-style internships are on the rise. Should we be concerned?

Gig-style internships are on the rise. Should we be concerned?

By: Loren Smith in Industry & Research, Top Stories January 22, 2019 0

National newspaper The Australian does not have an internship program. Nonetheless, a few years ago, a young woman interned there, by virtue of the fact that she was a company bigwig’s daughter. This woman is now a prominent journalist at a different publication. This highlights just one pitfall of internships – unequal access to them. Other, potentially more serious barriers include lack of funds to perform work for free, and exploitation while on the (unpaid) job.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.