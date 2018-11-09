Let universities fail: UK gov

Unlike banks such as Lloyds and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), failing UK universities won’t have it easy if they’re near collapse. Announcing this at Wonkfest – a higher education festival in London – Sir Michael Barber, the head of the UK higher education regulator Office for Students (OfS), said bailing out universities would be “inconsistent with the principle of university autonomy and is not in students’ longer term interests”.
