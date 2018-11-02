University students hold signs with message that read “Not Him” and “My faith doesn’t go with torture” during a protest of the original court order that allowed the university raids to occur. Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Brazilian democracy dies as professors interrogated, students urged to snitch on teachers
By: Loren Smith
News
November 2, 2018
Just over ten years ago, Brazil was a global beacon for development. Now, with last week’s election of populist, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, which some have likened to a mix of Donald Trump and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, it signals the opposite.
