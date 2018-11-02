Top Stories
Home | News | Brazilian democracy dies as professors interrogated, students urged to snitch on teachers
University students hold signs with message that read “Not Him” and “My faith doesn’t go with torture” during a protest of the original court order that allowed the university raids to occur. Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Brazilian democracy dies as professors interrogated, students urged to snitch on teachers

By: Loren Smith in News, Top Stories November 2, 2018 0

Just over ten years ago, Brazil was a global beacon for development. Now, with last week’s election of populist, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, which some have likened to a mix of Donald Trump and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, it signals the opposite.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.