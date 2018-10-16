Regional Australia broadens choice and value for international students: opinion

International students are a major contributor to the rich cultural diversity of Australia’s higher education population and Australia has achieved an enviable record as a desirable student destination. Tertiary education now represents Australia’s third largest export sector and growth in international student numbers studying in Australia is predicted to continue in the short to medium term. International student numbers in Australia reported by the Department of Education and Training currently total 626,988, likely overtaking the UK as the second top destination in 2018. This is undoubtedly a positive news story with immeasurable benefits to the Australian economy, to universities’ financial sustainability, graduate outcomes and soft power diplomacy. The key factors attracting students to Australia include its high-quality reputation, choice of courses, work opportunities and local support available from family or friends.