The fight for free speech: the neurodiversity case

Would Sir Isaac Newton flourish in an academic career were he alive today? The great man was said to have “an obsessive, paranoid personality, with Asperger’s syndrome, a bad stutter, unstable moods, and episodes of psychotic mania and depression”. Imagine then if he were to teach young adults at a university today and how difficult that would be for him and his students. How would he get along with colleagues or university administrators?
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.