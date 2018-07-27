Strictly speaking: masstige

Masstige is defined as ‘a class of mass-produced, relatively inexpensive goods which are marketed as luxurious or prestigious’. It started out as a specialist marketing term at least 20 years ago, particularly in the beauty and fashion industries, but has widened its application and familiarity. So, just as a luxury designer like Vivienne Westwood may create a line of footwear for a popular retailer, the Penfolds name adds appeal to cheaper wines. At first sight it appears somewhat oxymoronic for a mass-produced item to carry with it overtones of prestige. But if we look more closely at the origins of the word prestige itself, there is less of an inherent contradiction.
