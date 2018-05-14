Flinders students confront rape on campus

A recent ABC Four Corners episode, I am that girl, shed light on the tricky nature of consent. Legally, it’s not black and white. But Saxon Mullins, who says she was raped, wants it to be. Since her experience five years ago in a Kings Cross alleyway, she has become an advocate for affirmative consent. This is when, before and during sex, “the verbal and physical cues a person is giving you show that they are comfortable, consenting and keen to continue…,” a new, student-designed, Flinders University consent booklet provides.