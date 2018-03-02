Birmingham’s response: #UAConf18

The following is an extract from education minister Simon Birmingham’s address at the 2018 Universities Australia Higher Education Conference on Wednesday, attended by Campus Review.



The elephant in the room



First and foremost, I figured today, ladies and gentlemen, we might as well deal with the elephant in the room: It would be nice if money was limitless, but it is a sad fact of life that it is not. It’s another sad fact that, ten years after the global financial crisis, Australia’s Federal Budget remains in deficit – this year, projected to be a deficit of some $23 billion. Too many in the university sector seem to have underestimated the resolve of the Government to live within our means, to live within our budget. That was a mistake. Transparently, the decisions taken in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook late last year were not our preferred options. However, the Government has a budget to live within. As a portfolio minister, I and my department have a budget to live within and, consequentially, the entities within my portfolio have a budget that they need to live within, too.