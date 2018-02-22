Top Stories
Home | Opinion | The silent epidemic in Australia’s universities

The silent epidemic in Australia’s universities

By: Dr Wayne Usher in Opinion, Policy & Reform, Top Stories February 22, 2018 0

Unhealthy behaviour among university students, leading to poor mental health, shortens their life span and increases their chance of an untimely death. Of particular concern, during this period, is that data indicates university students are five times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder, compared to the general public. They also fail to meet recommended physical activity guidelines (of 60 minutes of exercise a day), and are increasingly sedentary.

