When scientists met policymakers

They’re often perceived as at odds with each other, but this week, top scientists and bureaucrats happily commingled. In Canberra for Science meets Policymakers, they collaborated on a ten-year plan for our country’s scientific and technological future. Dr Charlie Day from the Office of Innovation and Science Australia led the science cohort, while Matt Cahill from the Department of Environment and Energy guided the policymakers.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.