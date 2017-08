David Unaipon – the Indigenous man on the Australian $50 note – would be proud. Professor Lester-Irabinna Rigney is about to give an inaugural lecture at King’s College London (KCL) bearing his name. Rigney, in addition to being a UniSA education professor, is a descendant of the Narungga, Kaurna and Ngarrindjeri peoples of South Australia. Uniapon, a prominent indigenous writer and scientist, was from Rigney’s community.