TAFE warns government: â€˜donâ€™t fund uni diplomasâ€™

Following a brief budget uplift, itâ€™s been a tumultuous time for the vocational education sector. TAFE enrolment numbers have plummeted in New South Wales and Victoria, causing TAFE NSW to announce plans to self-accredit. To make matters worse, the governmentâ€™s National Innovation and Science Agenda neglected to even mention vocational education. And just last week, the head of TAFE Victoria appeared atÂ a corruption hearing.