Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | TAFE warns government: â€˜donâ€™t fund uni diplomasâ€™

TAFE warns government: â€˜donâ€™t fund uni diplomasâ€™

By: Loren Smith in Top Stories, VET & TAFE July 3, 2017 0

Following a brief budget uplift, itâ€™s been a tumultuous time for the vocational education sector. TAFE enrolment numbers have plummeted in New South Wales and Victoria, causing TAFE NSW to announce plans to self-accredit. To make matters worse, the governmentâ€™s National Innovation and Science Agenda neglected to even mention vocational education. And just last week, the head of TAFE Victoria appeared atÂ a corruption hearing.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Â© Copyright 2017 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.