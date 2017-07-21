Most Republicans think universities are a bad influence on America

America may have just hit peak anti-intellectualism. For the first time ever, a majority (58 per cent) of Republicans and Republican-inclined independents indicated they think universities and colleges have a negative impact on society. The survey, by the Pew Research Centre, also shows just 19 per cent of Democrats or Democrat-inclined independents feel the same way. Perhaps even more surprisingly, 36 per cent of the public share this view.
