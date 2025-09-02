The first public speech of the new Universities Australia (UA) chair Carolyn Evans called on taxpayers to chip in $770 million a year to restructure university course fees.

Carolyn Evans has been Griffith University’s vice-chancellor since 2019. She is an internationally recognised expert in the areas of law and religious freedom and a Fulbright Senior Scholarship recipient.

When asked if she would have followed her passions in today’s expensive and complex higher education system, Professor Evans replied she wasn’t sure she would have paid the $50,000 cost of an Arts and Humanities degree.

The HECS repayment scheme was first introduced by the Hawke Labor government in 1989 when it was $1,800 per year for full-time study for all degrees.

“I always remember when the HECS payments started because it was my first year of university ... but in all honesty, even 18-year-old Carolyn thought that wasn’t unreasonable,” she said.

“I remember at that time, during my degree, there was some talk from the conservative government of the day about upfront fees for university, and that would’ve absolutely knocked me out.

“I was worried about what the future was once we started to say, ‘Students [and] public universities have to pay more and more for degrees.’ Where would it end?”

The Job-Ready Graduates (JRG) funding package started in 2021 under the Morrison Coalition government. Its aim was to push prospective students towards studying degrees in areas where there were identified skills shortages, such as nursing and teaching.

It lowered the course fees for those degrees to about $18,000 and discentivised Arts and Humanities degrees by increasing the cost of those courses to about $50,000 a year.

Professor Evans cited numbers that found from 2021 to 2023, domestic undergraduate enrolments declined six per cent for medium- and high-SES students, but 12 per cent for low-SES students.

In the same period, law and business courses, which have high fees but yield the highest salaries, declined 22 per cent for low-SES students.

There has also been drops in enrolments in language and literature studies, as well as human society, philosophy and religious studies and political science and policy.

Reforming the unpopular and ineffective funding structure is now the task of the long-awaited Australian Tertiary Education Commission (ATEC), which is currently consulting with the sector and will be formally set up on January 1, 2026.

“I welcome the government asking the ATEC to prioritise a review of the cost of teaching in Australian universities, but if done well, and it should be done well, it is a complex process that will take time,” Professor Evans said.

“In the short term, I would encourage the government to deal with the worst excesses for current students by eliminating the highest level of student contribution and replacing it with the second highest tier.

“That would theoretically cost $770 million a year, it would be a burden shifted back on to the taxpayer, but off the back of students, and there couldn’t be a time when students more critically need it. Besides, some of this debt is unlikely to be repaid anyway.”

She said it would entice more students to study at university at a time when Australia needs Arts and Humanities graduates the most.

“In the rush to focus on defence and hardware in defending Australia’s sovereignty, the roles of the humanities and social sciences cannot be overlooked,” she said.

“We need people with extensive expertise in the language, culture, history, economics and politics of both our allies and our adversaries.

“We need to stop publicly diminishing the humanities and recognise that in an AI age, the critical thinkers, cultural creators and thoughtful philosophers will be needed more than ever.”

One solution to make up for the $770m shortfall would be to increase fees for nursing, teaching, and engineering, but this would be unfair on those skills shortage areas, Professor Evans said, and “political suicide,” albeit attractive to a government that has projected years of budget deficits.

“There are cost neutral ways of reforming JRG that make them more equal amongst different students. They require, though, the political courage to say that nurses and teachers and people working in agriculture have to actually pay quite a bit more,” Professor Evans said.

“I suspect that there isn't an appetite for that and there probably shouldn’t be. People in professions which are critically needed, and often don’t pay hugely well over lifetime, should actually not have to pay that much for university education.”

Her address also called for industry to spend more on research and development by boosting the current 0.49 per cent of GDP spend to the OECD average of 0.74 per cent.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows industry spend on R&D increased 18 per cent from 2021-22 to 2023-24. The largest increase came from the professional, scientific and technical services industry, while the research field of information and computing sciences spent the most.

She said universities have recently “needed to face some of the ways we have fallen short,” including issues with university governing bodies.

“If we, as a sector, are not prepared to recognise, accept and work to overcome our shortcomings, I accept that we will struggle with public trust,” she said.

“But I would also add that if we as a society only focus on the shortcomings of universities, we will miss the opportunity to work with the higher education sector to drive better results for all Australians.”