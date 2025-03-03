HEDx Podcast: What happened at the UA summit – Episode 156

The Universities Australia Solutions Summit brought together university leaders, academics and government together in Canberra last week.

The annual event is run by the vice-chancellor's membership body UA, and this year's Summit aimed to support national priorities with an exchange of ideas on everything from workforce productivity to Trump's America.

This episode of HEDx includes reflections of the event from James Cook University vice-chancellor Simon Biggs, Western Sydney University deputy vice-chancellor Alphia Possamai-Inesedy and more.

