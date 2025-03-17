Committee chair and Labor Senator Tony Sheldon called for the inquiry in January. Picture: Martin Ollman
Four universities being investigated over protests: Governance inquiry
By: Erin Morley
in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories
March 17, 2025
The Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Authority (TEQSA) revealed four universities are being investigated for their handling of protests and encampments at the first Quality of governance public hearing.
