Committee chair and Labor Senator Tony Sheldon called for the inquiry in January.

Four universities being investigated over protests: Governance inquiry

By: Erin Morley in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories March 17, 2025 0

The Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Authority (TEQSA) revealed four universities are being investigated for their handling of protests and encampments at the first Quality of governance public hearing.

