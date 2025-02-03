Labor Senator Tony Sheldon is chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Employment. Picture: Martin Ollman
Vice-chancellor pay and “quality of governance” to be scrutinised by Senate inquiry
By: Erin Morley
in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories
February 3, 2025
Australia's vice-chancellors will be questioned about their pay packages, instances of wage underpayment, and the use of external consultants in a new parliamentary inquiry into the quality of university governance.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Membership Login