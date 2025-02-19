Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Clean energy TAFE Centre of Excellence to be built in Tas
Mackintosh power station. A new centre of excellence will train Tasmania’s renewable energy workers of the future to build wind, solar, and hydro power infrastructure. Picture: Hydro Tasmania

Clean energy TAFE Centre of Excellence to be built in Tas

By: NCA Newswire in Top Stories, VET & TAFE February 19, 2025 0

A new $27m Clean Energy Centre of Excellence will be established in Burnie, where students will be trained to help expedite the nation’s transition to net zero emissions.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue