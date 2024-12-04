Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Tesla chair to lead research and development review
Robyn Denholm has been chair of Tesla since 2018. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/Courier Mail

Tesla chair to lead research and development review

By: Erin Morley in Industry & Research, Research Funding, Research News, Top Stories December 4, 2024 0

A Strategic Examination of Research and Development review is to evaluate how to maximise Australia's existing research and development (R&D) spend, and convince industry to adopt innovation.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue